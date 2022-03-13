G-23 Suggest Mukul Wasnik For Congress Party President Ahead Of CWC Meeting: Sources

In a bid to wrest Congress party leadership from the Gandhis, G-23 dissenting members suggested 62-year-old Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, reported a source to ANI. However, the proposal was shot down by party High Command, added the source. The source - who is also a part of G-23 - claimed that while Sonia Gandhi was interim chief, it was Rahul Gandhi deciding from behind the scenes.

"G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted," said the sources who is a part of G-23. The source added, "Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them.

"Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source." The G-23 met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's house on Friday to discuss their strategy ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Battered by the poll drubbing in the five state polls, Congress has convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday at 4 PM. The meeting will be attended by top CWC leaders, Congress chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, and ex-CM Harish Rawat. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Sources have reported that the ongoing tiff between Baghel and his rival TS Deo Singh will be raised at the CWC. The G-23 dissenting members who are a part of CWC have decided to raise their demands for reforms in the Congress party in the meeting. While some hinted that the three Gandhis - Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka will offer to resign from their post, Congress has refuted such claims.

In October, the Congress party delayed elections for its party president in September 2022 and issued a schedule of the organisational polls. Sonia Gandhi has already asserted that she is a 'full-time, hands-on Congress President', refuting the G-23's allegations. Moreover, Gandhi warned members to not talk to her via the media and communicate within party office walls, in a clear message to dissenting G-23 members.

G-23 leaders have demanded that the interim president i.e. Sonia Gandhi not nominate leaders to the CWC, but hold fair and transparent elections in an open forum. In response, Congress quashed all dissent retaining Sonia Gandhi as chief and moved a resolution to not undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). Congress has been in leadership turmoil since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the 2019 poll loss and his mother Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief.

