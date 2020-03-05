Congress MPs Crossed A Line During Protests In The Parliament: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State of Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Thursday, stated that the behaviour of the Congress MPs is not acceptable and that they had crossed a line during their protests.

Behaviour of Congress MPs 'unacceptable': G Kishan Reddy

"The Congress party's behaviour is incorrect and is wrong. Every opposition party protests in form of dharnas, sloganeering but throwing books, papers on the Speaker, placing huge banners in front of the Speaker, snatching papers from the hand of the speaker, has never happened before and it is not disciplinary behaviour," Reddy said.

Commenting on the suspension, he said, "The Speaker has finally taken a decision today after explaining and warning them for many days and have formulated a strategy to disrupt the Parliament."

Seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday for the rest of the Budget session. The seven MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, Gurjit Aujla and have been suspended in connection to the ruckus created in Parliament, as per sources. The motion to suspend these MPs was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Since Monday, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, both houses of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen continuous adjournment due to protests created by the Opposition slamming the Centre. On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence - seeking resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Five Opposition parties on Thursday gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of violence in Delhi. The Opposition parties include Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan handed over their Notice, whereas CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T Siva gave the Notices of their party.

Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted the notice in Raya Sabha. From the Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given their Suspension of Business Notice stating that there is a 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.