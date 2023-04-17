G Kishan Reddy Slams KCR After Vizag Steel Plant Privatisation Issue Heats Up Telangana

While taking a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that whether KCR has any moral right to speak over the Vishakhapatnam steel plant privatisation issue.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the BRS party has failed to deliver on the promises they had made in their manifesto during the elections. According to Reddy, KCR promised that in 100 days they will open Nizam sugar factory, but it remains to be closed for 9 years now. Taking a dig at KCR over failing to meet the promises, Reddy added, "Does KCR have the moral right to speak about the Vishakhapatnam steel plant?”

Reddy's 'double-standard' attack on KCR

While addressing the press conference, Reddy levelled up his attack on the KCR-led BRS party and highlighted that on one hand the BRS party is staging a protest against the privatisation issue and on another hand, they claim to buy the Vishakhapatnam steel plant. “KCR and his family have been talking a lot about the Vishakhapatnam steel plant in the past week. Singareni collaries are in loss. It is not getting funds from the Telangana government," Reddy said.

"When PM Modi came to Hyderabad to inaugurate development works in Telangana, the Kalvakuntla family and BRS party organised protests saying that Singareni is being privatised. On one side they are staging protests about privatisation and on another side, they say that they will buy the Vishakhapatnam steel plant," he added.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that KCR, who leads the Telangana government as a chief minister, has just one aim of criticising the central government from 'the morning to evening.' "They have made their main aim to criticise the central government. Telangana people elected KCR for good governance and to fulfil the dreams of the Telangana people. However today, he has left Telangana to the air and the Chief Minister and his family in the name of BRS have made their main agenda to criticise the central government from morning to evening,” ANI reported quoting Reddy.

Telangana heats up over privatisation issue

Thousands of employees from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), formerly called Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, staged a foot march on April 15 against the Centre's decision to privatise the steel plant. The procession was carried out for 25 km by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi, a committee formed to protect the steel plant.

Several trade union leaders, workers and bureaucrats including former Central Bureau of Investigation joint director V V Lakshminarayana participated in the rally. A trade union leader Adinarayana, while commenting on the privatisation issue, said, "For the last two years, we have been agitating against the Centre’s move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. We shall not rest till the Centre withdraws its decision."