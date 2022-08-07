G Kishan Reddy Slams KCR For 'false Allegations' Against PM; 'scared Of Losing Elections'

Attacking the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, averred that the Telangana government will lose in the upcoming state elections. He claimed that the state government is afraid and therefore, is making false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Minister also hinted at Chief Minister KCR'S aspirations and said that he wants to make his son the Chief Minister of the state.

"TRS will lose in upcoming elections, they're scared. He (KCR) is worried and wanted to make his son Chief Minister. Therefore, he is making false allegations against PM Modi," G Kishan Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reddy also claimed that the Telangana government is unable to provide salaries to its employees. Pointing toward rising petrol prices in the state, he said that the fuel prices in the state are the highest.

Notably, the Union Minister had, earlier this week, attacked KCR over its outstanding dues to power generation and distribution companies. Reddy had accused the state government of stooping to the lowest levels of politics and claimed that TRS sabotaged the BJP’s National Executive Committee meetings held in Hyderabad, by using all its government machinery.

KCR's past attacks on PM Modi

From mocking PM Modi's famous "Gujarat model" to not following the protocol to receive the PM on his arrival, the Telangana Chief Minister has, on several occasions, portrayed that everything is not good between him and the Prime Minister in the political turf. Many believe that the political aspirations and ambitions of KCR are one of the major reasons behind his battle with PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister, on Sunday, skipped the NITI Aayog's general council meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, barring Telangana Chief Minister KCR and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all heads of state were present at the meeting.

NITI Aayog said that four key issues were discussed at the governing council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The issues included crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy - school education; implementation of the National Education Policy–Higher Education; and urban governance.