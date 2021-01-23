G Kishan Reddy Slams Rahul Gandhi's GST Remark: 'UPA Can't Come To Power In His Lifetime'

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday took a swipe at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'outdated' and saying that the Congress-led UPA will not come to power in his lifetime. This jibe by MoS Reddy comes after Rahul Gandhi said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will restructure Goods and Services Tax (GST) after coming to power.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) can restructure the GST when UPA comes into power, but UPA cannot come to power in Rahul Gandhi's lifetime. There is no question of UPA coming to power because Rahul Gandhi has become outdated before even becoming the Prime Minister," he said while addressing media in Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party is committed to reconceptualising the Goods and Services Tax regime if voted to power at the Centre and assured ushering in a 'One tax, minimum tax.'

While addressing a gathering of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) representatives in Coimbatore, the Wayanad MP opined that the current tax system has crippled the Medium Small and Micro Enterprises.

The former Congress President further said the major economic policies of the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation destroyed MSME in the country.

He said MSMEs were the backbone of the job creation in the country and blamed the Centre for creating 'huge disharmony' in the country.

"You cannot have disharmony and have economic growth, he said and alleged India is unable to provide jobs and the economy has been devastated.

"This GST regime will simply not work. It will impose a huge load on MSMEs & cripple our economic system. When UPA comes to power in Delhi, we will restructure the GST and give you- One Tax, Minimum Tax," he said.

'PM supports 5-6 big industrialists': Rahul Gandhi

Commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest, he said, "What belongs to farmers, he is giving to 2-3 industrialists. We will protect the interests of farmers and big-small industries. PM supports 5-6 big industrialists and they provide him with media and Modi thinks he can buy anybody. Modi does not understand just because he is for sale, entire Tamil Nadu is not for sale."

The Congress scion is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu and will have interactions with farmers, weavers, and the general public as a part of the party campaign ahead of the state elections which is likely to be scheduled in April-May.

(With inputs from Agencies)

