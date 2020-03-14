G Kishan Reddy Takes On Kejriwal For Anti-NPR Resolution, Refutes Documentation Charge

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to divide the people along religious lines. This comes a day after the Delhi Assembly, where AAP enjoys a majority, passed a resolution against the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens. Mentioning that 61 MLAs including himself did not possess birth certificates, Kejriwal questioned the Centre on whether all of them would be sent to a detention centre.

Read: Amit Shah Slams Kapil Sibal's Attempt To Link NPR To Citizenship, Says No Documents Needed

Reddy reiterated that no document including birth certificate was required for NPR. He alleged that AAP leaders were spreading fake news about the CAA and the NPR. Moreover, he observed that neither the census nor CAA and NPR targeted a religion.

G Kishan Reddy remarked, "No documents are needed and no birth certificate is required for NPR. They are just inciting people and are trying to create a rift among people on the grounds of religion. They are spreading the wrong news on CAA and NPR. None of the initiatives are against any religion including CAA, NPR, and census. They should stop and step back from it."

Read: Owaisi Slams Kejriwal's 'weak' Anti-NPR Resolution; Warns To Not Fool Muslims & Dalits

'No one should fear the NPR'

Responding to Congress leader Kapil Sibal who expressed apprehensions about the NPR in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Shah stressed that no document was needed to be produced during the NPR exercise. Furthermore, he clarified that giving information to the enumerator was optional. Additionally, the Union Home Minister made it clear that no individual would be marked as ‘doubtful’.

“The honourable member said that documents will be asked during the NPR exercise. I have clarified this via a press release that no document will be asked during NPR. Neither was it asked during the first NPR nor will be it asked this time around. Second, I have clarified via the press release that you are free to give any amount of information you want to. It is completely optional,” Amit Shah stated.

He added, “No one will be marked as ‘D’. No one should fear the NPR. Contrary to what you say, a person who cannot provide information will not be marked as ‘D’."

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Nawab Malik Questions Need For NPR If 'no Documents Required',says 'Aadhar Serves Purpose'

Read: BJP MLAs Rake Up CAA-NPR In Maha Assembly; Speaker Adjourns Within 30 Mins Amid Ruckus