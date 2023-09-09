G20 Summit: Congress Takes A Dig At PM Modi, Criticises Over Press Freedom

The Congress party has once again mounted an attack over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its decision to not conduct US style pool spray for the bilateral meeting which took place between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress party, criticising the government for the same, accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government of curbing press freedom.

US President Joe Biden travelled to New Delhi for the G20 summit with a pool of journalists. The journalists part of the group are expected to have access to bilateral meetings at the start. This happens to be a common culture in the US and is referred to as pool spray. The White House, on behalf of the journalists, asked New Delhi if a few journalists could access the meeting at the start. However, India, which often relies on a particular agency or has its own photojournalists to click pictures of the bilateral meeting, denied the request.

The Congress mounting a sharp attack accused the Indian Government of running away from questions of journalists. The grand old party in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that while the American President arrived in India with journalists and was ready to take up questions, the Indian Prime Minister did not allow the journalists to exercise their basic job-pose questions. The Congress blamed the Narendra Modi Government for India’s deteriorating ranking in the Press Freedom Index.

“Journalists have come from America with President Joe Biden. These journalists wanted to question PM Modi and Joe Biden. The American Government was ready for questions, but the Modi Government did not allow journalists to ask questions. India is at number 161 in the World Press Freedom Index, out of 180 countries. This ranking is falling year after year,” said the Congress party in a post on X in Hindi.

The United States, however, dealt with the situation graciously. Explaining to the journalists that the bilateral meeting was not normal, American National Security advisor Jake Sullivan explained to the reporters that the meeting is different as it took place at the Prime Minister's residence and not at the office. Secondly, Sullivan also assured the American media of handing out readouts to the press so as to present a clear picture. Biden had met PM Modi soon after arriving in India on Friday.