G20 Summit: Xi, Putin Skipping Meeting Won't Have Impact On Summit, Says Meenakshi Lekhi

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that the Chinese and Russian Presidents, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin respectively, skipping the G20 leaders meeting would not have any impact on the Summit's outcome.

She also stated that a declaration that will be issued at the end of the summit is mostly prepared, and it is the country's prerogative that they want to send.

As per the reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely going to skip the G20 summit in India next week and the country will be represented by Premier Li Qiang at the conclave. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his decision to not attend the summit.

Lekhi said, "The absence of these leaders would not have any impact on the summit. Most things that have been worked on are part of the declaration. It is those countries' prerogative to send whoever they wish and who will represent them. Both the countries will be represented, respectively. I am sure there would be internal reasons for the countries."

G20 Summit to be held on September 9-10

The 18th G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 and it will be an end of all the G20 processes and meetings convened throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Countries such as Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE have been invited as guest countries for the mega event.

Big leaders confirmed their presence

Most of the leaders of the major economies such as US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have already confirmed their presence. At the end of the summit, a declaration will be adopted stating the Leaders’ commitment to the priorities that have been discussed and agreed upon after the meetings.

India held the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2022 and it will end on 30 November 2023. The Group of Twenty (G20) consists of 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.

The members of G20 represent about 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

(With inputs from ANI)