In a show of strength after Congress' poll rout, 18 leaders participated in the G23 meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in Delhi on Wednesday evening. This pressure group came to the fore when 23 senior leaders wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, stressing the need for full-time leadership and elections at all levels to ensure the party's revival. Interestingly, Mukul Wasnik, Milind Deora, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Ajay Singh who were signatories to this letter were conspicuous by their absence yesterday.

On the other hand, Vaghela who is not even a Congress member and Gandhi family loyalist Mani Shankar Aiyar took part in the deliberations. In a statement released after the meeting, G23 called upon the party to adopt a "collective and leadership" while refraining from explicitly criticising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It also urged Congress to commence talks with "like-minded forces" to create an alternative to BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The G23 statement read, "We believe that the only forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels. In order to oppose BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative for 2024. The next steps in this regard will be announced soon."

Here are the leaders who took part in this meeting:

Ghulam Nabi Azad- Former J&K CM, ex-Union Minister & ex-Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal- Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manish Tewari- Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh- Rajya Sabha MP Shankarsinh Vaghela- Former Gujarat CM and ex-Union Minister Shashi Tharoor- Lok Sabha MP MA Khan- Former Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit- Former Lok Sabha MP Vivek Tankha- Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Anand Sharma- Rajya Sabha MP Prithviraj Chavan- MLA and former Union Minister & ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda- Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and ex-CM Raj Babbar- Former Rajya Sabha MP Mani Shankar Aiyar- Former MP and ex-Union Minister PJ Kurien- Former MP and ex-Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Rajinder Kaur Bhattal- Former Punjab CM and ex-MLA Kuldeep Sharma- Former Haryana Assembly Speaker and ex-MLA Preneet Kaur- Lok Sabha MP

Full G23 statement:

Congress' poll debacle

In the recent round of Assembly polls, Congress lost its government in Punjab by winning only 18 out of 117 seats. On the other hand, it also failed to take advantage of the anti-incumbency in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur as BJP romped to a comfortable victory in these states. Thus, Congress is now in power only in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. With the G23 leaders convening an urgent meeting, there was anticipation that Congress might advance its organizational elections and take some drastic steps to stem its downfall.

However, the CWC meet on March 13 turned out to be a damp squib as the party reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to lead from the front. As per sources, Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to call on the Congress president at 10 Janpath on Thursday. Furthermore, sources indicated that the Congress top brass is extremely unhappy with Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma. In a recent interview, Sibal had requested the Gandhis to step aside from their leadership roles.