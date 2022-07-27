G23's Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma Defend Sonia Gandhi; 'Bear In Mind Her Age & Health'

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters after a long time, G23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma jumped to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's defence. Attributing his absence from Congress' protests to health issues, Azad contended that there was no need to summon the Rae Bareli MP personally as the documents were already in the possession of the ED. Seconding this, Sharma urged the government to not get personal with an ideological opponent and lamented the draconian nature of laws.

Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "Unfortunately, I was unwell for the last one-two month. Due to this, I couldn't take part in the dharna. I couldn't obtain a lot of information about this as I was in the hospital. All papers associated with the National Herald case are with the enforcement agencies which have been investigating for many years. At one point in time, we learnt that they found nothing and are going to shut the case."

"When you talked to the son for many hours on 5 days, what was the need to call Sonia Gandhi in the same case? Rahul is young but Sonia Ji has been unwell for the last few years. She also spent many days in the hospital during the last few months. She was unwell in the house too," the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha added.

Urging the ED to bear in mind Gandhi's age and health condition, Anand Sharma opined, "The issue is not about summoning or questioning. What is important for everyone to understand that India being a constitutional democracy while respecting and implementing the laws, we must also respect the fundamental rights not only justice but right to reputation. Being a student of law, I have believed in and still subscribe to rule of law not rule by law. The disturbing trend is that laws are being made more and more draconian which threatens the very foundational values of the Indian constitution."

In a democracy, there can be ideological opponents because no democracy can survive, let alone thrive without a strong opposition. But ideological opponents must never be treated as personal by anyone.



Sonia Gandhi questioned by ED

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. While the Congress president was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to June 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. After being questioned for nearly 6 hours on July 26, she was asked to appear before the ED today as well.