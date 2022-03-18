G23's Hooda Urges Rahul Gandhi To Sack KC Venugopal, Denies 'anti-party Activity' Charge

In a significant development, sources revealed that G23 demanded the ouster of KC Venugopal as the Congress general secretary (organization). This was conveyed by former Haryana CM and key G23 leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a meeting on Thursday. A Rajya Sabha MP who served as a Union Minister in the UPA government, Venugopal was appointed as the Congress general (organization) in January 2019. Effectively the third most powerful leader in Congress, he has reportedly come under fire from party leaders for his style of functioning.

As per sources, Bhupinder Hooda suggested that an experienced politician who understands the politics of North India and is fluent in Hindi should be appointed to this post. On this occasion, he dispelled the notion that the G23 leaders indulged in "anti-party activities" citing that they held a meeting only after informing Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly reportedly told Rahul Gandhi also stressed the need to make decisions collectively after discussions in the Congress Working Committee.

Sources also indicated that the Wayanad MP promised Hooda that a meeting between G23 leaders and Sonia Gandhi will be fixed soon. After this meeting, the former Haryana CM visited Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence and Anand Sharma, who is Congress' Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha also participated in the deliberations. However, neither Congress nor G23 has officially announced the future course of action.

Infighting in Congress

The rift in Congress came to the fore once again after the party's massive defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Goa. Speaking exclusively to Indian Express on March 15, Kapil Sibal opined that the Gandhis should step aside from their leadership roles. Alleging that the party leadership is living in "cuckoo land", he made his preference clear for a 'Ghar ki Congress' over 'Sab ki Congress'. On this occasion, he also questioned the rationale behind formally elevating Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief, citing that he is the de-facto president already.

While there was anticipation that Congress might advance its organizational elections, the CWC meet on March 13 turned out to be a damp squib as the party reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to lead from the front. In a show of strength on Wednesday evening, 18 leaders participated in the G23 meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in Delhi. In a statement released after the meeting, G23 called upon the party to adopt a "collective and leadership" while refraining from explicitly criticising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With ANI inputs)