'Gaddar Mir Jafar': Mamata Takes Jibe At Rajib Banerjee, 'apologises' To People Of Domjur

The political situation in West Bengal only continues to intensify despite the culmination of three out of eight phases. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at Rajib Banerjee - former TMC leader and West Bengal Minister who switched to BJP. While addressing a public rally in Domjur, the West Bengal chief minister called Rajib Banerjee as 'Gaddar Mir Jafar' and apologised to the people of Domjur for letting Rajib Banerjee contest from the constituency in the previous assembly election. She stated that she had received complaints against Rajib Banerjee when he was the irrigation minister hence she removed him from that portfolio and gave him the forest ministry.

"I am sorry that I allowed Gaddar Mir Jafar (Rajib Banerjee) to file nomination in the last election from this constituency. When he was Irrigation Minister, I had received a complaint so I removed him from that post and made him Forest Minister," Mamata Banerjee said in Domjur.

Rajib Banerjee has switched from the ruling party to BJP ahead of the assembly elections along with dozens of other TMC leaders and workers. He accused the TMC of relegating him for opposing "cut money culture" and giving him "step-motherly" treatment throughout his second term, compelling him to quit the ruling party. Two times MLA from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee will be seeking re-election for the third time, only through a different party.

Mamata slams Election Commission

In the same rally in Domjur on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee also slammed the election commission. Without paying any seriousness to the Election Commission's notice for seeking votes on communal grounds, Mamata Banerjee said, "it hardly matters even if 10 show cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will be no division."

Adding further, she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making communal remarks frequently yet no action is taken against him. "How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee demanding her response in 48 hours over her statements at an election rally at Tarakeshwari in Hooghly. Mamata Banerjee had appealed to Muslim voters not to let their vote split among different political parties and urged the people to vote for TMC in the ongoing assembly elections.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (Shaitaan) who has taken money from BJP. He (possibly Suvendu Adhikari) passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between Hindus and Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a BJP comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP roaming around with money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so," Mamata Banerjee had said.

Upon BJP's complaint about her remarks, the Election Commission found her statements to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and issued a notice mentioning clause 2 of Model Code of Conduct which states "There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda."

Although her response to the Election Commission is awaited, Mamata Banerjee has said in Domjur that it doesn't matter to her even if 10 show cause notices are issued against her. The BJP has also filed a complaint against the West Bengal chief minister for her provocation of gherao of CRPF personnel who are deployed for providing security during elections.

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. With the incidents of allegations, accusations and mudslinging, the West Bengal assembly elections are only getting murkier by the day. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.