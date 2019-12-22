Gadkari Leads Pro-CAA Rally, Cities Mahatma Gandhi's Statement On Persecuted Minorities

Amid nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a massive rally is being held in Nagpur in support of the act, under the leadership of BJP. Speaking at the rally, Union Minister and BJP's senior leader Nitin Gadkari claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had said that when minorities in neighbouring countries would be persecuted, they can come to India. He also said that it was Baba Saheb Ambedkar who coined the term refugees and that he elaborated on their rights. He claimed that Muslims have 100-150 nations to go as a refugee because there many Islamic nations, but there are no countries for Sikhs or Hindus to go if they are persecuted.

Gadkari also added: "CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neighbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a voting machine." He also said that people are spreading false theories about Hindutva, he added that Hindutva actually means a way of life and it is the identity of India's culture.

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Parliament passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, after which massive protest began nationwide opposing the move. The situation took a huge turn when Delhi Police fired tear gas shells in Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, alleging that the students protesting against CAA started stone-pelting.

The Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, however, decided to study its constitutional validity. A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and comprising of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant has asked Centre to file a response by the second week of January, and the hearing has been scheduled for January 22. SC asks Attorney General, representing Centre, to consider using the audio-visual medium to make citizens aware of CAA.

Meanwhile, protests erupted nationwide after Police action in Jamia. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students were held on December 19, opposing the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests. However, the protest took a violent turn with protestors allegedly attacking Polie forces in areas like Delhi's Seelampur and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

