'Chidambaram Filed False Cases Against Me, Modi & Shah; All Proven Innocent': Gadkari

Refuting claims of political vendetta, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that there are evidence for cases against Chidamabaram. He added that BJP has never been vindictive pointing out the different false cases Chidambaram had filed against himself, Amit Shah and PM Modi. He said that the Court's verdict in the INX media case.

"There is evidence for the cases against him, there have been inquiries, now the matter is sub-judice and the court will take the decision. We have never been vindictive, on the other hand when Chidambaram ji was Home Minister during Congress rule, he filed false cases against me, he also filed false cases against Modi ji & Amit Shah ji. Later, we all were proved innocent," he said in a conversation with ANI.

Earlier in the day, Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram were granted bail, 106 days after being arrested in the INX Media case. Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that even if there is an allegation of grave offenses, bail cannot be denied. The Supreme Court also directed Chidambaram to pay a bail amount of Rs 2 Lakh.

The Court also barred Chidambaram from talking to the media about the case. He was not allowed to travel outside India without prior permission of the court. He was directed he should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses.

The 74-year old former Finance Minister was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the CBI's INX Media corruption case. He had previously been denied bail by the Delhi High Court stating “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”. After bail denial, Chidambaram went missing for 27 hours, before he was dramatically arrested by the CBI from his residence.

On October 18, the CBI had filed a charge sheet in the INX Media scam in a Special court in Delhi, naming both the Chidambarams. After this, he was kept in jail under the ED's INX media case against him till December 4. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Finance Minister.