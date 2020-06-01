Gadkari Announces Cabinet Decisions; Packages Worth Rs 70,000 Cr Being Released For MSMEs

Shortly after PM Modi held a Union Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Tomar addressed the media in Delhi on the major decisions taken during the meeting. Revealing the decisions taken to aid the MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari said, that two packages were being released-- Rs 20,00 crore for the distressed MSMEs and Rs 50,000 crore for equity infusion.

"Around 29 per cent contribution to our GDP is from MSMEs and 48 per cent of our export is from them. We have around 6 crore MSMEs in our country, which have provided 11 crore jobs. Under PM Modi's guidance today, some big and bold decisions have been taken, which will turn out to be historic."

Turnover limit revised

"In 2006, an act on MSME was passed where manufacturing and service sector were separated, now they have been made into one. Investment in the small sector has increased by 25 times. In the medium, investment was 10 crore, turnover was 5 crore, as per our package, and today's decision decided to increase these limits. The investment which was 20 crore will now be 50 crore, turnover will now by 2500 crore. Be it micro, small or medium export turnover will be counted separately and the limit has been increased," said Nitin Gadkari.

Distress asset fund created for MSMEs

"The MSMEs are going through a tough time. Our banking sector had restructured 6 lakh MSMEs as I had mentioned in March. We have created a 'fund of fund' for MSMEs going through tough times, to make the industry viable. A distress asset fund for Rs 4000 crores has been made now for them. Now we have made it 5 times bigger at Rs 20,000 crore. This is said to benefit over 2 lakh MSMEs," said Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari revealed that the other major decision taken in the meeting was the initiation of a Rs 10,000 crore fund. "Whichever MSME has a bigger turnover we will buy equity in them at a maximum of 15 per cent to give them the strength to participate in the stock exchange. We will keep rotating between MSMEs to strengthen them in the share market through this," he said.

