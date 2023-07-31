Gajendra Shekhawat Slams Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Govt In Rajasthan, Says 'most Corrupt'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Ashok Gehlot government on Sunday, July 30 over the issue of alleged corruption in the state.

"This is the most corrupt party in democratic Rajasthan. Corruption is so prevalent in the state that even a common man knows that corruption is at its peak... A cabinet minister in the presence of thousands says that our government is the most corrupt government in the history of Rajasthan. Such statements are made in the Vidhansabha as well," he said in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI adding that the corruption in the grand old party is at its “peak” in the state.

Shekhawat speaks on the ‘Red Diary’ controversy

Shekhawat also spoke about the ‘Red Diary’ controversy and claimed that it has evidence of ‘corruption’ by the Gehlot government.

“The way leaders of the government tried to snatch the diary from the minister and tried to tear it apart, proves that the diary has something very important against the state government,” he said.

Rajendra Gudha, a minister from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet was sacked hours after he criticised his own government over the crimes against women in the state of Rajasthan.

Speaking about the same, Shekhawat said, “The instability of the Rajasthan government has put the state in an odd situation. The way their MLAs have been rivals in the past shows their incompetence. The people of the state have got to know that this government is unable to function smoothly.”

Shekhawat exudes confidence in BJP

Exuding confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forming a government in the state of Rajasthan, Shekhawat stated, “The people will bless us and we will form the government with a majority.''

When asked about Vasundhara Raje being the face of the party in the impending polls, Gajendra Shekhawat responded, “There is no competition between us for the post. Be it Vasundaraji, Satish Poonia, me or Arjun Ram Meghwal, we have only one aim to bring the party into power and develop the state.”