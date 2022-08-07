Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot landed into trouble for making a controversial statement on rape, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on August 7 slammed Gehlot for making “such statements to hide his government's failures”. The Union Minister also sought an apology from the Chief Minister for his remarks and questioning the Nirbhaya verdict for rising rape-related murders.

Shekhawat's remarks came in response to Rajasthan Chief Minister's statement that the Congress leader made in Delhi on Friday during the demonstration by Congress against the central government over price rise and unemployment.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 5 blamed the punitive laws under IPC Section 376 for rape-related murders in the country. The Congress leader stated that a "dangerous trend" of murder after rape is being witnessed after the Nirbhaya case verdict, in which the four convicts were awarded death sentences. "Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," Gehlot added.

Nirbhaya's mother slams CM Gehlot's remark on rape-related murders

Soon after Ashok Gehlot's rape remark made the headlines, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister asking him to tender an apology to the women of the nation. Condemning Gehlot's comment holding the Nirbhaya verdict responsible for rising rape-related murders, Asha Devi said that it was shocking that such statements were coming from the Chief Minister of a state. She further stated that he must resign from the post.

"It is a shameful statement and very painful. He is the Chief Minister of a state and at this age, he is giving such a statement. Don't know how they become Ministers, maybe he should release all rapists in his state and use them as a vote bank. In this country, young girls and women are struggling and not getting justice. They are being killed, and he is saying by giving the death penalty, we are increasing rape? By his statement, he means girls should go through rape and get murdered, and rapists should be allowed to roam free," said Asha Devi.

Ashok Gehlot clarifies his statement

Clarifying his remarks amid the outrage, Ashok Gehlot claimed that he has brought reality to the forefront. "You can show my video to anyone. The people are understanding that there was a verdict where the death penalty was issued for rape convicts. A law was brought for this. It was done with good intentions. But rapists are murdering victims to avoid hanging," he said explaining his statement.

"After the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape," the Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Image: Twitter/@ANI