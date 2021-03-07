Gajendra Shekhawat Slams Mamata Banerjee; Asserts 'people Of Bengal Want Relief From TMC'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has cheated the people of the state. While speaking exclusively speaking to Republic Media Network, the Union Minister said, "The people of Bengal have once again made up their mind to bring a change."

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "In the least 10 years, the people of the state feel cheated and are highly disappointed by the ruling-TMC government. The people have now understood and accepted that they have been betrayed by CM Mamata and her party in the guise of its slogan Maa-Maati-Manish'."

READ | BJP's Suvendu Says Bengal Will Become Kashmir If TMC Wins; Omar Abdullah Asks Whats Wrong?

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hits out at CM Mamata

The Union Minister said, "There are a lot of people in Bengal, who wants the state to reach its real potential. Many people will be joined to give Bengal people their rights, be it Mithun Chakraborty or other people."

READ | Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat's Replacement Being Discussed? Senior BJP Leaders Huddle

Shekhawat during his conversation took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and said that the public wants relief from the party. Pointing towards PM Modi's mega rally in the state today, he said, "Today evening big crowd will tell Mamata Banerjee that BJP will come to power."

Meanwhile, while responding to the rumours of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the saffron party earlier today, Shekhawat said that rumours of Mithun Da being bought for CM face needs to be quashed. Asserting that it is not the tradition of BJP to announce candidates post before elections, he said, "We always announce the candidate post-election. Did you ever think that Yogi Adityanath will be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?"

Congratulating Republic on its launch of 'Republic Bangla', the Minister said, "After the launch of Republic Bangla, democracy will be there in Bengal."

READ | Mithun Chakraborty To Join BJP? Actor Meets Vijayvargiya Ahead Of PM Modi’s Bengal Rally

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

READ | Kerala Church Backs BJP Candidate After He Saves 150-year-old Church From Demolition

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.