Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Backs Agnipath; 'youth Will Get An Opportunity To Serve Country'

On Saturday, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with the Punjab BJP state president Ashwani Kumar Sharma addressed a joint press conference in Barnala. Highlighting the recent violent protests over the Agnipath scheme, Shekhawat stated that people need to understand the programme first. He assured that Angipath will be very helpful for the youth of the country and will be a game-changer initiative. He further slammed the Punjab government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"The Centre took a decision on Agnipath scheme. I believe that some people in the country have reacted without understanding the topic of Agneepath and seeing its seriousness and clauses. People need to understand the scheme first as there is no change in any way in the system of permanent recruitment. With this scheme, the youth of the country will get discipline in their lives, and they will get an opportunity to serve the country and the border, for this a provision has been made. I think as soon as people will understand this programme they themselves will welcome it and it will be considered as the gamechanger initiative," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Incidences of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana over the Centre's new military recruitment programme.

It is pertinent to note here that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also talked about Punjab and stated that within three months of the AAP government coming into power, the public are in trouble. Neither policy is right nor decision, only BJP can give the state what it deserves, the Union Minister said.

"For a long time, Punjab has seen the fire of separatist groups and the country has felt the heat of Punjab's fire. Every person is worried about it and the state government must take strict action in this direction and find a solution. Neither policy is right nor decision. A responsible and responsive government is required in Punjab. The law and order are in shambles. Sidhu Moosewala's murder has raised questions about Punjab's security globally. Only BJP can give the state what it deserves," said Shekhawat.

(Image: ANI/@gssjodhpur/Twitter)