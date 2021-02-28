Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Joins 'Pawri' Trend; Slams Rajasthan Congress' Farmer Politics

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday joined in the viral "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" trend when he visited a farmers' rally organised by Rajsthan Congress. The Union Minister took to his Twitter handle to share the video of the empty tents of the farmers' meeting organised by the Congress party and captioned it with a twist to the viral meme, which read, "This is Rajasthan's Chief Minister. These are the empty tents of the farmers' conference. And here the farmer politics of Congress is being exposed."

READ | Kafeel Khan Calls On Rajasthan CM To Discuss 'Health For All' Programme

READ | Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Calls Farm Laws 'much-awaited Reforms' In Agriculture Sector

Congress and the farmer protests

Ever since the beginning of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Congress along with other Opposition parties has been actively supporting the stir, at first not on the same platform for fear of politicising the matter, but certainly since Rahul Gandhi's return to the country following his visit to Italy. The Congress has been called out for making a u-turn after having sought the same agriculture reforms in its 2019 manifesto. Earlier on February 9, MoS Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress MP Ravneet Bittu for misleading the people of the country by spreading mistruths about the clauses of the reform farm bills. Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur had shared a video of a Parliament session, where Ravneet Bittu had failed to answer as to which clause of the laws states that the under the new agriculture laws, the "Mandis will be scrapped".

READ | Patient Walks To Hospital As Stretcher Used By Rajasthan Neta For 'Photo-op', BJP Reacts

What are three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | Rajasthan Congress Leader Says Farmers Will Become Bonded Labourers Of Corporates With New Farm Laws