Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Urges Ashok Gehlot To Cap COVID-19 Treatment Prices In Rajasthan

After Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other states capped the prices of COVID-19 treatment, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to cap the prices at the earliest. He added that the small states like Goa have also ensured that the poor people do not suffer because of the costly treatment at the COVID hospitals.

Union Minister appeals to CM Gehlot

The BJP leader wrote on Twitter, "UP, Bihar, Gujarat have all capped prices for Corona treatment and also warned strict action against those who don't comply. Even a small state like Goa has ensured the poor don't suffer. I urge CM @ashokgehlot51 ji to cap the prices at the earliest & not let Rajasthan suffer."

However, the Rajasthan government set the package fees for COVID-19 patients admitted to private hospitals in the state on Tuesday. In June, last year, the government set the treatment rate, but it was unclear what drugs and inquiries were included in the package. As a result, updated specifics have been released to prevent any misunderstanding, according to an official order. Detailed guidelines have been issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Akhil Arora in order to make healthcare costs more transparent for NABL and non-NABL accredited hospitals.

Rajasthan govt set price for Coronavirus treatment

NABL approved hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 5,500 per day for mild COVID-19-related illness, including PPE kit charges for oxygen-equipped isolated beds, while non-NABL hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 per day. The daily care fee for moderate and very severe patients in NABL approved hospitals has been set at Rs 8,250 and Rs 9,900 per day, respectively, including the cost of PPE kits, while the daily package for non-NABL hospitals has been set at Rs 7,500 and Rs 9,000 for the groups. According to the order, hospitals will charge Rs 2,500 for the body and transport, with comprehensive guidelines available on the health department's website.

Also, according to an official release, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday, May 11, decided to provide free ambulance service to COVID-19 patients for hospital admission and transportation to multiple centres in the case of referrals. The official statement read, "Ambulance service will be provided for the admission of Covid patients and for referring them to Covid dedicated hospitals. This ambulance facility will be completely free for patients."

