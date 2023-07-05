Gajewal Communal Clash: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao Arrested

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao Wednesday was taken into custody at Hakeempet and later shifted to Alwal police station when he was en route to Gajwel in Telangana. Gajewal is currently witnessing a public outrage over a drunk Muslim man allegedly urinating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue, leading to communal clashes which injured many.



Condemning the violence The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party on its Twitter handle stated, “AIMIM condemns the mob violence and appeals for peace. We condemn the shameful acts of the drunkard, but it does not justify mob violence. Barrister (@asadowaisi)Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Commissioner of Police Siddipet Telangana State (@cpsiddipet) who has assured that peace will be maintained and strict action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into their own hands”

In Siddipet, on Monday evening, a mob thrashed and paraded a drunk man for allegedly relieving himself near a statue. There was also stone pelting by a mob on Madina Masjid in Gajwel, Siddipet. AIMIM condemns the mob violence and appeals for peace. We condemn shameful act of the… July 4, 2023



On Monday, a drunk man was found urinating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue.

The tension has been escalating since then as Hindu groups called for a bandh on Tuesday. The situation reached a boiling point in Gajwel, where a significant number of people had gathered at the mosque and stones were hurled at the worship place.

The local authorities intervened, with the police promptly deployed to the scene in Gajwel. The police dispersed the mob and took the situation under control.