EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gambhir Appeals To Follow PM's Decision On Lockdown Extension

Former Indian cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir strongly appealed to the people to extend full support and cooperation to Prime Minister's decision on the extension of national lockdown.

"Prime Minister is doing all the right things. He is the torchbearer of taking the fight against COVID-19 and trying to solve this problem. Whatever Prime Minister decides we should implement that to the best of our ability. If he extends the lockdown, it will be for our own benefit and I am pleased and proud that we got a PM like him who is taking the fight head-on," Gambhir told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

On what would be his message to the people, Gambhir said: "Please follow the guidelines. All we can do is try to be united and together in this fight and win the battle together. No one individual can do it. No one individual party can do it. There are guidelines to be followed by everyone because ultimately it is for our own benefit. We all know that together we can win this fight."

On what would be his message to people, the cricketer turned politician said: "Please stay at home. Maintain social distancing which is very very important. And try to help others as much as you can showing your humanitarian side. The country really needs your support. Help the needy and support to all the great warriors like doctors, nurses, police and army. This is what will get this country together and win the fight together."

