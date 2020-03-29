Gambhir Calls mass Exodus Of Migrant Workers 'unfortunate', Questions AAP's Relief Claims 

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for failing to tackle migrants amid the lockdown. On Friday, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the hope of reaching their homes after a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BJP leader expressed distress over the 'unfortunate' situation and further questioned AAP over the exodus.

"Very Unfortunate what happened in the bus stand. We don't want to play any politics or put blames. You need to question AAP and the chief minister. He (Kejriwal) has been giving an obnoxious figure of providing ration and food. If he actually did that, why would workers want to leave," said Gambhir,

"We don't want to put any blame. You go see what happened yesterday at Anand Vihar Bus stand. Only RSS and my foundation were there to help," he added.

Earlier, BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had won the Delhi assembly elections on the support of these migrants by “deceiving” them in the name of free water and electricity, but has now left them to their fate in this crisis.

Migrant workers crowd at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus stop

On Friday, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the hope of reaching their homes inspite of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease. Some claimed that they had been transported to the bus stop via DTC buses under the assumption that they will be able to board buses to UP. Similarly, several workers were spotted walking towards Uttar Pradesh in Delhi's Ghazipur, but were sent back by Delhi police to avoid mass crowding.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has made several appeals to the workers to stay in Delhi and not move towards their homes in UP, Bihar promising food and shelter to migrants in Delhi. But the UP government had stated that it will deploy 200 buses every 2 hours from 8 am onward at various points in the bordering districts of Delhi. Both governments have slammed each other over 'petty politics' and 'misleading announcements'.

