Gautam Gambhir Inaugurates 4 more Trommel Machines At Ghazipur, Takes Dig At Delhi Govt

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said Friday people should decide whether they need a state government that spends money on advertisements or one that works, in a sharp dig at the Kejriwal government.

He inaugurated four more trommel machines at the Ghazipur landfill that falls under his constituency and said that there are i total of 12 such devised there now.

"Delhi, you decide! 40 Lakh on ads every day or Ghazipur landfill down by 40 more feet! 4 more trommel machines operational, now total 12! #DelhiNeedsHonesty," he tweeted.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Gambhir said that people's money should be used to serve a public purpose. "I cannot spend Rs 40 lakhs every day but I can contribute towards reducing the Ghazipur landfill by 40 feet by using four more trommel machines. It is people's money and it should be used to serve a public purpose," he said.

"I have invited the Delhi Chief Minister five to six times to come and see the Ghazipur landfill but he has not come and that shows his seriousness for public issues. I have come here eight times in the last one and a half years. The people have to decide whether they need a government that focuses on advertisements or does work," he added.

Gambhir stated that he had promised that he will do his best to get the height of the garbage mountain down. With the addition of four more trommel machines, the segregation work will be done at a higher speed, he said.

