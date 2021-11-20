Gambhir Lambasts Sidhu Over Imran Khan 'big Brother' Remark; 'disgusting & Spineless'

Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (elder brother). While interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project, PPCC President Sidhu sparked a row after he called Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'big brother' and said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Slamming Navjot Sidhu on his contentious remarks, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on his Twitter handle urged the Congress leader to send his son or daughter to the border and then call a 'terrorist state head' as your big brother. The BJP MP also used the hashtags saying spineless and disgusting as he remarked over Sidhu's remark.

Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 20, 2021

Apart from Gambhir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed the PPC chief for his remarks. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a dig at other Congress leaders for similar controversial statements. "Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and above all Rahul Gandhi curses Hindutva and Navjot Sidhu goes and praises Pakistan. There is a design and pattern in Congress party and in that way they give statements," Patra said.

"Is this coincidental? No. Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva to ISIS, Rashid Alvi's statement on ISIS, and Mani Shankar Aiyar's praise for Mughal and Babar, it's their way. Icing on the cake is Rahul Gandhi's recent statement's on Hindutva," he added.

Navjot Sidhu calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Big Brother'

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu again passed a controversial remark as he addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'big brother'. The Congress leader made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister. The remarks from Sidhu came at a time when Pakistan has been actively pushing terrorists in Kashmir as well as terrorist activities in border areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time Sidhu has stoked controversy with his affectionate comments to his Pakistan cricket peer. During the Kartarpur corridor opening in 2019, Sidhu had attended the event in Pakistan and praised Imran Khan. Thanking his 'yaar dildar' Imran Khan for his efforts, he also sent a 'Munnabhai MBBS-style hug' to PM Modi lauding him for 'winning hearts all over the world'. Sidhu also attended Imran Khan's inaugural in 2016 and hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa, infuriating most Indian polity.

Recently, as Sidhu rebelled against then-Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the Army veteran had quit the party citing humiliation over the repeated attacks by Sidhu and his government. He also warned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against making Sidhu as CM, terming him an 'unstable man' and pro-Pakistan, endangering security issues in Punjab's borders. Sidhu had dismissed Singh's concerns and is now in a bitter feud with CM Charanjit Channi.

(Image: ANI/PTI)