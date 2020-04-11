Gambhir Walks The Talk; Provides Ration To People & Kits To Doctors; Promises Even More

Former India star opener and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has done it once again. He not only walked the talk by providing food and ration to the needy and poor people but also a substantial amount of PPE kits to the doctors and nurses in many hospitals in the national capital from his own pocket (Gambhir Foundation).

"Still a lot to do. We are still in the middle of the fight. We and the (Gambhir) foundation are trying our best to do what is important for the people, especially the mask and PPE kits for the doctors and nurses. We are distributing foodstuff, mask, PPE kits. But a lot remains to be done. Obviously the foodstuff have reached the needy and poor in my constituency in East Delhi. We are trying to touch upon as many lives as possible. The first set of PPE kits had reached Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the 2nd set had reached Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday and the third set to LNJP Hospital on Friday. Hopefully, we will able to provide more kits to the doctors and nurses who are the real heroes of this fight," Gambhir told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

The cricketer-turned-politician urged Delhi CM to rise above party politics and deliver when it's needed the most. "This is not the time to do politics and come together to fight against a common enemy that is COVID-19. I hope what has been promised by the Delhi government is fulfilled. It is one thing to make a big announcement and promises but implementing and fulfilling them is another matter. Yes, they have given some obnoxious figure that they are catering to some 75 lakh people. If that is so why then a lot of people are leaving the city? The CM is holding press conferences where he is making big announcements and promises. I hope he will be able to fulfill those promises."

