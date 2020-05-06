Gautam Gambhir Slams Kejriwal For 'creating Unprecedented Chaos & Crisis' In Delhi

Former India player and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for creating a 'deep-rooted and unprecedented crisis' by his 'freebee policies' which resulted in a steep hike of diesel & petrol prices and unregulated sell of liquors creating a stampede like situation in the national capital.

Read: Delhi Police Starts Probe Against 'Bois Locker Room' Group For Allegedly 'glorifying' Rape

Read: RSS Details Covid Seva: 67k Places, 3.42 Lakh Workers; 50.5 Lakh Ration Kits; 3.2 Cr Meals

"I am never surprised by what Kejriwal does. He can stoop to any low for power. He had won the Delhi election on his policy of freebies as a result of which Delhi Govt has run out of money. So at the time of need and crisis, he has no money. So who has to bear the cost of his election and return to power? Delhi-ites. So now Delhi-ites are paying a heavy price and are suffering because of mindless free bees offers by him. Kejriwal has no policy and no vision as to how to run a government. He is causing havoc in the lives of people in Delhi," Gambhir told Republic TV on Wednesday after distributing face shields and PPE kits to the people.

"Kejriwal has created complete chaos and stampede like situation in Delhi by having no regulation on selling liquors. Where is social distancing? People are crashing themselves on each other. We saw horrendous scenes in the first two days of the opening of the lockdown. Kejriwal is misusing this opportunity. He could have home delivered the liquors with 100 per cent tax," he added.

Gambhir pointed out that Kejriwal has brought deep economic crisis by hiking the price of diesel and petrol. "This steepest hike on petrol and diesel will cause unprecedented price and economic crisis and bring unprecedented misery to the people."

Read: Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Riyaz Naikoo Neutralised By Forces In J&K's Awantipur

Read: MEA Commences Preparations To Rescue Indians Stranded Abroad Under 'Vande Bharat' Mission