Gambhir Slams Kejriwal For Mass Exodus Of Migrant Workers From Delhi

Former team India star player and East Delhi Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his irresponsible behavior and lack of foresight leading to a mass exodus of migrant workers from the national capital.

दिल्ली की जनता ने @ArvindKejriwal को औरों पे आरोप लगाने के लिए चुना है क्या ?

इस स्थिति में भी सारी जवाबदेही PM और बाकी राज्यों के CM पे डाल दी !

500 करोड़ के advertisement budget में 2 लाख लोगों का खाना आ जायेगा

अगर दिल्ली ही नहीं रहेगी तो कहाँ बेचोगे अपने झूठ को?



शर्मनाक! pic.twitter.com/eNv2LbjTeb — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2020

"Who is responsible for what we saw in Anand Vihar on Saturday? It's horrendous and shameful. Thousands were there defying the lockdown. Who is responsible? The Delhi Chief Minister had no foresight or plan for these workers. They have no food. Delhi government should have provided them food and shelter so that they did not need to leave the city. Now he is talking big. How can he actually do what he has promised so late," Gambhir told Republic TV Live from his residence on Sunday.

"Have Delhiites elected him for playing blame games? Kejriwal is disseminating false propaganda on the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of other states. He is blaming it on the Prime Minister for the fiasco. This is highly unacceptable. He is shirking his responsibility as Chief Minister of Delhi," Gambhir observed.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA orders sealing all state borders, total cases at 979

READ | 'No dearth of food and water in Delhi', Kejriwal appeals migrants to follow lockdown