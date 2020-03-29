The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gambhir Slams Kejriwal For Mass Exodus Of Migrant Workers From Delhi

Politics

Lok Sabha MP and former team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the mass exodus of labourers.

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:

Former team India star player and East Delhi Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his irresponsible behavior and lack of foresight leading to a mass exodus of migrant workers from the national capital. 

"Who is responsible for what we saw in Anand Vihar on Saturday? It's horrendous and shameful. Thousands were there defying the lockdown. Who is responsible? The Delhi Chief Minister had no foresight or plan for these workers. They have no food. Delhi government should have provided them food and shelter so that they did not need to leave the city. Now he is talking big. How can he actually do what he has promised so late," Gambhir told Republic TV Live from his residence on  Sunday.

"Have Delhiites elected him for playing blame games? Kejriwal is disseminating false propaganda on the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of other states. He is blaming it on the Prime Minister for the fiasco. This is highly unacceptable. He is shirking his responsibility as Chief Minister of Delhi," Gambhir observed.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA orders sealing all state borders, total cases at 979

READ | 'No dearth of food and water in Delhi', Kejriwal appeals migrants to follow lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Gautam
GAUTAM GAMBHIR SLAMS KEJRIWAL
Yogi
YOGI ADITYANATH ON COVID-19
Delhi
ROADS TO ANAND VIHAR, GHAZIPUR SHUT
Shaktimaan
'SHAKTIMAAN' SEQUEL IN THE WORKS
Ajinkya
AJINKYA RAHANE DONATES 10 LAKH
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE