Gambhir Takes Veiled Dig At Rahul; Credits PM For 'unmasking' China-Pak's Allies In India

Gautam Gambhir in his statement slamming both the countries also added that History has shown that Pakistan and China has divided India since beginning.

Taking an indirect dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that 'PM Modi unmasked their allies'. The Wayanad MP on Wednesday had said that China and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands due to the BJP Government. Gautam Gambhir further highlighted that History has shown that China and Pakistan have divided India. 

Gautam Gambhir on China & Pakistan:

Rahul Gandhi blames Modi Govt for bringing China and Pakistan together

Sparking a controversy yet again, Gandhi during his Lok Sabha speech said that India is at risk as both the countries have come together. The Congress party leader blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate. "What you have done is, you have brought them together", he said. 

He further praised China for having a 'clear vision'

BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over China, Pakistan remarks

Reacting to the Congress leader's statement, India's Minister of External Affairs Dr Jaishankar shared some facts to pass by befitting reply. Two of the facts included:

  • In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.
  • China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s.

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that only the Modi government was capable of giving a harsh reply to China and Pakistan. He stated that the division of rich and poor is created by the grand old party.

Rahul Gandhi's further criticism to the BJP

Speaking further in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that 'two Indias' have been created under the BJP government. The former Congress President further outlined issues including unemployment, and central challenges facing the country. 

"How these two India's came into existence. You took away lakhs of crores of Rupees from small and medium industry and informal sector and gave it to the millionaires and billionaires of the country," said the Congress leader, moving on to slam the government's initiatives of demonetisation.

"The result of all these initiatives is evident today when over 84% of the population has a reduced income and are slowly moving towards poverty," he said, adding that in the UPA regime, unlike the NDA regime, people were moving out of poverty. 

