Game Changers Or Name Changers?: Congress President's Son On India Vs Bharat Row

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday slammed the purported decision of the Centre to change the name of India to its civilisational name ‘Bharata’ which is derived from the word ‘Bharatvarsha’. Slamming the Central Government he termed it as the “name changers” in place of “game changers”.

"This (Central) Government came to power saying they are going to be game-changers, but unfortunately they have become name-changers. Are our fortunes going to change? Is our economy going to improve or more people are going to be employed? It's simple - in Hindi it is Bharat, in English it is India," said Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on debate over 'India' and 'Bharat' words in the Constitution.

The word ‘Bharata’ is used as the nation's official Sanskrit name, ‘Bharata Ganarajya’. The name comes from the ancient Hindu Puranas, which call the territory that makes up India Bharatavarsa and use that word to set it apart from other varsas, or continents.

After the Government sent out a G20 Summit dinner invitation in the name of the 'President of Bharat' rather than the President of India, a political controversy erupted on Tuesday over the name of the country, just two weeks before the Parliament held a special session, the agenda of which is still not revealed.

A government pamphlet on the Prime Minister's trip to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit referred to PM Narendra Modi as the "Prime Minister of Bharat" as the Opposition criticised the ruling BJP over it. The booklet was shared by Sambit Patra, a spokesperson for the BJP, who also used the phrase "Prime Minister of Bharat" in his post on X (Twitter).

While speaking on the row over invitation cards to the G20 Summit, mentioning 'Bharat', EAM Dr S Jaishankar, said, "India, that is Bharat - it is there in the Constitution. I would invite everybody to read it...When you say Bharat, in a sense, a meaning and an understanding and a connotation that comes with it and I think that is reflected in our Constitution as well."

The Constituent Assembly approved the draft Article 1 of the Constitution, which states that "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States," on September 18, 1949. Starting on September 18, Parliament will hold a five-day special session, which stoked a slew of rumours on Tuesday, particularly within the Opposition parties.

Prime Minister Modi has frequently discussed India's illustrious history as a great civilization, the necessity of shedding the colonial legacy, and the importance of rediscovering India's roots and traditions.

The Prime Minister highlighted the "Panch Pran" in his Independence Day speech in 2022, highlighting the importance of decolonizing minds and valuing India's rich cultural legacy.

“Slavery should not exist in any part of our lives, not even in the deepest recesses of our minds or habits. It should be nipped right there. Slavery has shackled us for hundreds of years, forcing us to keep our emotions tied up (and) developing incorrect thinking in us. We must free ourselves from the enslavement mindset, which can be seen in a variety of things within and around us,” the PM said while addressing the nation.

The Central Government has been indicating the fact that the nation must get rid of its colonial past, with the most recent example being the enactment of Bills that will overhaul criminal laws, replacing the IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill.

(With inputs from agencies)