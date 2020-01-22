GAMECHANGER: Shiv Sena Invites Rahul Gandhi To Ayodhya; 'allies Should Also Come With Us'

After announcing Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya after completing 100 days of governance, Sena MP Sanjay raut, on Wednesday, invited allies -Congress and NCP to visit the Ram Temple with the. Rubbishing that the allies would have any issues with visiting the Ram Mandir, he invited former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya - reminding him of his Somnath visit during the Lok Sabha campaign. Moreover, Raut said that the Ayodhya visit was a matter of faith, not a governmental stance that worked on the Common Minimum program.

"Why will anyone get upset? This is not a government work, its a matter of faith. We will want our allies' ministers also with us. Rahul Gandhi visits Somnath mandir. Government works on Common minimum programme, not on Mandir, Masjid, Church which is a matter of faith," he said.

He added, "We had gone to Ayodhya before the elections and after. Uddhav Thackeray is CM because of the grace of Lord Ram. We want to take blessings of Lord Ram after accomplishing 100 days in government. We will present our work at the feet of Lord Ram and the CM will perform aarati along with other programs."

Previously on September 15, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met all Sena MPs and MLAs at Matoshree and has reportedly told them to be prepared for building Ram Mandir. Moreover, Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with 18 party MPs visited Ayodhya in June and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. But after the Ayodhya verdict paved the way for the Ram Mandir, Sena cancelled its Ayodhya visit during the confusion created in the government formation in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena's ideological compromise

The Shiv Sena which has agreed to a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP, is often in a fix in matters related to Hindutva. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down right-wing Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva has often locked horns with the 'secular' Congress on issues like Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and Maratha pride, as it takes a diametrically opposite position.

