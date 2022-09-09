Gandhi Family Committed Sacrifices For Country, BJP Has Its Dynasties: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday reacted sharply to BJP president J P Nadda's remarks on dynasty politics, saying there were several examples of `parivarvaad' in the saffron party itself.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's family, on the other hand, committed sacrifices for the country, he said, speaking to reporters at the Police Line Helipad here.

Earlier in the day, Nadda, on a visit to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, had targeted Congress and several regional parties for promoting dynasties.

Asked about Nadda's comments, Baghel said, "He is absolutely right about 'parivarvaad' (dynasty politics). (Late BJP leader) Baliram Kashyap's sons Dinesh Kashyap (a former MP) and Kedar Kashyap (former MLA and minister) and Raman Singh and his son and former MP Abhishek Singh are some examples (of dynasty politics) from the state....” “Then Rajnath Singh and his son, Amit Shah and his son and Vasundhara Raje Scindia, her son and her nephew. Dynasty politics is very much there (in BJP),” he added.

"The family he is talking about has committed sacrifices for the country. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives and they played a role in nation- building,” Baghel said.

He also accused the BJP of spreading violence and hatred in society and seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram.

“Rahul Gandhi has taken out Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite people. Has BJP ever conducted any foot march? They did Rathyatra for Lord Ram who walked on foot for 14 years (during exile). They (BJP) become Ram devotees for votes. Our Ram is the Ram of Shabri, Kaushlaya, forest-dwellers and the poor....They have portrayed Ram as 'yuddhak' (warrior) and Hanuman as an angry Hanuman. They have turned Ram into Rambo. It shows they believe in violence and spreading hatred. Our Ram unites people. In Ram Rajya, everyone lives together with harmony, without any discrimination," he added.

Baghel also took a dig at the BJP as its general secretary D Purandeswari was removed as the party's Chhattisgarh in-charge in the middle of Nadda's visit.

"Now it's the turn of Nitin Nabin, BJP MLA from Bihar who is the party's state co-in-charge. Since Ajay Jamwal ji has been made regional general secretary for Chhattisgarh, state BJP chief and leader of opposition in the state assembly were changed. Now after Purandeswari ji, it's the turn of Nabin to lose his post,” he said.

The BJP on Friday named Om Mathur as the new in-charge of the state even as Purandeswari was attending party meetings during Nadda's visit.

