Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the Gandhi family will remain neutral in the election process to select the party president. The former frontrunner in the race for Congress president also lauded Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to contest the election.

Speaking to reporters after leaving Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "I think he (Mallikarjun Kharge) made the right decision to stand in the election. Keeping the view of the present scenario, I appreciate his decision." The Rajasthan CM also said, "Our senior leaders together have taken the decision regarding Kharge's nomination (for Congress president post), I will be a proposer for him."

"No Gandhi family member will contest in the Congress president election, Sonia Gandhi has already stated. The Gandhi family has already said that they will remain neutral. Every member will want to have support from the Nehru-Gandhi family. Our concern is how to make Congress strong," Gehlot told reporters

Rajasthan incident was 'unfortunate': Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot also spoke about the Rajasthan crisis wherein MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp didn't turn up at the Congress Legislature Party meeting and instead went to the Speaker to submit their resignation letters demanding that the position of the Chief Minister should not be given to Gehlot's former deputy and now rival Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters.

"The Rajasthan incident was unfortunate. It is my moral responsibility and therefore I told the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) ‘I am sorry’... Where will we go if the Congress president’s authority is weakened? I teach everyone that don’t worry about the damage that has caused on you while speaking with media, the leadership will repair you, it will compensate you, you will get your due'. But if you will make such comments in the media, then this damage won’t be repaired," Gehlot said.

When asked whether he proposed stepping down as the CM, he said, "I have been on several posts for the last 50 years. That’s why I said, a post is not important to me. I want to put efforts in strengthening the congress party." He also said, "If I leave any post now, people will say ‘since Congress is in trouble, Ashok Gehlot wants to leave the party'."

Mallikarjun Kharge to fight Congress president election

In a fresh twist on Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh pulled out of the Congress presidential race less than 24 hours after he announced his candidature. Singh, who collected the nomination forms a day earlier told the media that he would now be a proposer for Mallikarjun Kharge- the new frontrunner for the Congress president's election.

According to Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and party leader, Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon. Being one of the most experienced persons in the party and a loyalist to Gandhis, the chances of Kharge winning the election have gone up. Besides Kharge, Shashi Tharoor is also set to file his nomination shortly.