'Gandhi-Vadras Beyond Accountability?' BJP Slams Cong Move To Ask PCC Presidents To Resign

Following the loss in all five states that recently went to the polls, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) presidents to hand in resignations to reorganise the party structure. Following this, Bharatiya Janata Party has now hit out at the Congress, questioning why the grand old party's general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remained in position.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday questioned the Congress party's decision and asked if the Gandhi-Vadras were beyond accountability in the party.

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was seen as the Congress’ face in Uttar Pradesh accepted her party's defeat in the Assembly elections.

However, while other state chiefs were asked to step down from their positions, Priyanka Vadra still remains in the seat. Sharing an ANI post of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation letter, BJP’s Poonawalla asked why Priyanka Vadra was not resigning.

“What about Priyanka Vadra’s resignation? Are Gandhi Vadras beyond accountability?” asked Shehzad Poonawalla while sharing Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation letter on Twitter.

Punjab Congress chief Sidhu tendered his resignation after Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCCs. Earlier, BJP had taken a dig at Congress for letting the Gandhi-Vadra leadership continue at the helm despite the humiliating loss suffered by the party in the recent Assembly elections in 5 states.

After Congress upheld the Gandhi-Vadra leadership again, BJP leaders were remorseless on Sunday, claiming that Congress will always remain a 'family-run' party.

"The non-resignation of the Congress high command despite so many failures shows that this party runs a family. The high command is dishonest," tweeted BJP Madhya Pradesh Twitter handle. Similarly, Bengal BJP leader Tathagatha Roy tweeted, "Sonia Gandhi Stays Chief, Congress Decides In 4-Hour Post-Mortem".

"Sonia Gandhi today offered the resignation of Sonia Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi but Sonia Gandhi after discussing with Sonia Gandhi told Sonia Gandhi that Sonia Gandhi needs to continue as president till Sonia Gandhi can decide that Sonia Gandhi’s son will lead the party!" - Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted taking a jibe at the Congress for being a family party run solely by President Sonia Gandhi.

