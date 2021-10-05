Gandhinagar Local Body Polls: Early Trends Show BJP Leading; Party Workers Celebrate

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the party on Tuesday led the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) seats with a clear majority. Till 1.00 pm the BJP had won 16 out of total 44 seats of 11 wards, as per the election officials. The Congress registered victory in one seat while AAP was yet to open its account. The voting for GMC ended on Friday evening with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's roadshow for the ruling BJP which passed through the state capital.

The final voting figure in Gujarat's capital remained at 56.24 per cent. The elections were held in Okha, Bhanvad where the voter turnout remained at 55.07 and 62.27 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Thara in the Banaskantha district recorded an impressive 73.55 per cent turnout. BJP workers were seen celebrating the initial results of the voting.

BJP workers celebrate Gandhinagar local body polls results:

#WATCH | Gujarat: BJP workers & supporters were seen celebrating as the party leads in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections pic.twitter.com/rsF3TStjJW — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

A total of 161 candidates contested the GMC poll, with the BJP and Congress fighting in all 44 seats and the AAP in 40 seats.

Gandhinagar local elections: Competition between three parties

The GMC elections were triply fought between the Aam Aadmi Party, which was booming with confidence and with a hope to set a mark ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, along with the usual challenges of the BJP and the Congress party. The AAP had also performed excellently well in the municipal elections of Surat earlier this year. Even though BJP won 93 seats, AAP produced a strong display by winning 27 seats. The BJP has been in power in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, but the Aam Aadmi Party has campaigned vigorously as Manish Sisodia held a roadshow on September 29. The elections were supposed to be held earlier this year in April, however, they were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

Earlier in 2016, the number of wards was expanded from eight to 11 as each ward has four seats. In 2016, Congress and BJP won 16 seats each after more areas were included in the election. This was also the first election held after the ruling BJP replaced Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of the state.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)