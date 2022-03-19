Gandhis Attending CM Yogi's Swearing In 'won't Be In Interest Of Minority': Rashid Alvi

With BJP all set to announce the Yogi 2.0 government in Uttar Pradesh, the party has reportedly invited all the opposition parties and big netas of the state for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the state chief minister.

Reacting to the same, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi stated that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and two other members of the Gandhi family - Rahul and Priyanka - shall not attend the ceremony as it would not be in ‘interest of minorities.’

Adding further, Alvi claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has won the elections by doing the politics of '80-20' and whosoever respects Indian values will not go to the ceremony. His comments were based on a statement made by CM Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the 2022 elections, wherein he had stated that 80% of the people will vote for the BJP and the other 20% will oppose the saffron party. While opposition parties claimed that the comment had a communal touch, Adityanath dismissed the claims and clarified that his remarks were not directed at the Hindu-Muslim population divide in the state.

Even as the BJP won in the state with a thumping majority, including from Muslim dominated areas, the Congress still believes that the 'minority' (Muslim) community is anti-BJP and the party continues to eye the Muslim votes. It should be mentioned that in the 2022 Assembly elections the grand old party touched a new low in UP by winning only two seats in the 403-member House.

Yogi Adityanath all set for 2nd term as UP CM

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for March 25. Ahead of the swearing-in of 'Yogi 2.0', sources have named many factors like women, caste combination, education qualification and age of the MLAs that are being considered as part of the planning. BJP has held several rounds of meetings after the poll results on March 10 to discuss the new possible Cabinet.

According to sources close to the party, MLAs are now being scrutinised based on factors like the number of women, caste combination, education qualification, age and performance before the formation of the Yogi government 2.0.

“Many new leaders who joined the BJP within months before the election have also come out victorious and they are likely to be inducted into the government. However, what is come out from the exercise that has been carried out so far is that without a doubt the caste combination of a particular region and the representation of the elected MLA from that area will be taken into consideration while announcing Cabinet,” sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, sources also confirmed that there was open public displeasure against several ministers and MLAs of the last Yogi Cabinet. According to them, many leaders came under heat as they hardly went and met people in the constituency after the polls. The sources added that women need to be given importance as it was them who played an instrumental role in the BJP’s win in the state.

