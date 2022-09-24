Gandhis Will Have Remote Control Then Why 'Farzi Chunav': BJP Jibes Congress' Prez Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Congress on Friday amid speculation about the party's next president, claiming that the Grand Old Party's presidential election would be nothing more than a show because the Gandhis will remotely control the next party leader.

On Friday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress party saying that Gehlot's statement revealed that the Congress' so-called elections for the next party president were really an eyewash.

Notably, earlier, while speaking about Rajasthan's future CM, Gehlot said, "Party president Sonia Gandhi will decide further proceedings (for Rajasthan) along with general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken when I become the party president."

Reacting sharply to Gehlot's statement, Shehzad Poonwala said, "What capacity will she (Sonia Gandhi) have? She will be the ex-president! Should not the Congress MLAs decide their CM? If Gandhis will have the remote control then why is this ‘Farzi chunav?”, ANI reported.

'Next Congress president will be a poxy of Gandhis': BJP

Poonawalla added that senior Congres senior leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram had also stated that Rahul Gandhi will have the pre-eminent position in the party regardless of who the next president will be.

"This is the proof that the next president of Congress will be a proxy of the Gandhis and will be remotely controlled by Gandhis like Manmohan Singh was remotely controlled by Sonia Gandhi," the BJP leader said, ANI reported. According to Poonawalla, this was a coronation rather than an election, and several Congress leaders who requested the release of the electoral records had revealed the poll exercise as a sham.

Gehlot confirms his candidacy for Congress president election

CM Ashok Gehlot said earlier on Friday confirmed his candidacy for the next Congress president election, adding that Rahul Gandhi made it clear that "no member of the Gandhi family" will become the next party chief.

Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gehlot conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. Moreover, he stressed that the Wayanad MP wanted a non-Gandhi to be at the helm of affairs.

Notably, apart from the Rajasthan CM, speculation is rife that leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Digvijaya Singh could also file their nomination papers. It is pertinent to mention that Congress’ presidential election will be held on October 17 and the election results would be declared on October 19.

(With inputs from ANI)