'Gangs Of Nitish Kumar': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar CM Of Shielding Criminals

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of shielding criminals in the state. Yadav has also alleged that Nitish Kumar is 'aware of everything' and said that Bihar is witnessing continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder and rape. The RJD leader reiterated that the law and order situation in Bihar has completely collapsed while it is indebted in corruption.

Moreover, Yadav also alleged that in every case, names of Nitish Kumar's ministers and legislators have surfaced. He hit out at the Bihar Chief Minister for having 'no control' over his ministers and MLAs. He added that Nitish Kumar is instead 'controlling criminals'.

"Chief Minister is aware of everything. In Bihar, Gangs of Nitish Kumar is going on. There are continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder, rape, people are dying every day, the law and order situation has completely collapsed. The whole is indebted in Corruption," said Tejashwi Yadav on Monday. "He is protecting the criminals. In every case, the names of his ministers and MLAs are coming up. Nitish Kumar has no control over his ministers and MLAs, so how will he control criminals," he added.

'Crime rate has dropped': Nitish Kumar defends liquor ban

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar defended the liquor ban in the state and asserted that the crime rate has come down. Speaking to media persons, Kumar claimed that some people are speaking out against him as he ordered a liquor ban. However, the Bihar Chief Minister has said that though people might have their own opinions, his government listened to people, both men and women. Kumar has said that he stands against liquor. In addition, he also remarked that the crime rate in Bihar had not increased. Moreover, he also maintained that the administration police are active and action is being taken wherever crime is happening.

"Some people have turned against me because I ordered a liquor ban and I am serious about it. Those who are against it, feel bad. It is a different matter. They might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people - both men and women. I stand against liquor," said Nitish Kumar "The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening," he added

With ANI inputs