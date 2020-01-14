Gap Between DMK And Congress Widens, Cracks In Alliance Become Evident

After skipping the opposition meeting on CAA called by Congress yesterday at Delhi, DMK senior leader and parliamentary leader TR Baalu said that the statement of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri was directly against MK Stalin and instead of issuing a statement, Congress should have spoken to them directly.

'DMK is acting against alliance'

On January 10, the state congress chief KS Alagiri had released a statement that DMK is acting against alliance ethics in the context of indirect elections to rural local bodies and said that the DMK did not provide them with the desired number of seats after winning the elections and its really worrying.

Citing this statement of the state Congress chief, the DMK has skipped yesterday's all opposition party meeting called by Congress. The press statement proved the rumours of the power struggle between the two parties to be true. DMK has been always active when it comes to anti-CAA protests and meetings. But DMK skipping the meeting called by Congress is definitely seen as a big message to their ally and shows the intensity of the issue.

"The caders are disappointed by such an accusation. Our alliance partner Congress should have spoken to us directly, instead, they gave a statement. The time would tell whether DMK and Congress alliance will continue or not," said TR Baalu after meeting the party president today.

Meanwhile, the state congress chief KS Alagiri also met the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at Delhi to appraise the issue. However, no top leaders from both the parties have spoken yet on the escalating issue since the state Congress chiefs doesn't have any major role in the alliance and other key decisions.

(Image Credits: PTI)