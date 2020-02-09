Delhi Election: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Hints At 'tacit Understanding' Between Congress, AAP

Reacting to Congress leader Tariq Anwar's statement of "AAP likely to come back" in a way admitting defeat and praising Kejriwal after the exit polls, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has slammed Congress calling it "team of cheerleaders" and has asked to wait for the election results.

"It is too early to say anything, let the election results come out, then we will know who's won the election and who's not. But one thing is very evident that Congress party has been reduced to a team of cheerleaders and it's like Begani Shadi me Abdulla Deewana. Congress lacked leadership and will", added Bhatia.

'Tacit understanding'

Bhatia also hinted on an unspoken agreement between the two parties Congress and AAP in order to defeat BJP in the Delhi elections. "There might be a tacit understanding between the Aam Admi Party and the Congress Party for the reason that they treat a certain section of society as their vote bank, they were afraid that they (vote bank) would split but their fight was always with the BJP. BJP leadership, the workers very hard. The candidates did a formidable job connecting to the common man of Delhi and we raised all important issues whether it was about national security, Shaheen Bagh or about the development work and better education system that Delhi needs," he said.

While speaking with ANI, Congress leader Tariq Anwar in a massive admission of defeat after the exit polls had opined that AAP is likely to come back and added that Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the basic issues of the people of Delhi which is why people seem to have voted him to power.

BJP and AAP did intense poll campaigning ahead of the election while Congress was not seen campaigning much. While the polls saw a meagre 57% voter turnout, the exit polls project AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats. The vote counting and election result will be announced on February 11. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

