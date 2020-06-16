Last Updated:

BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Gujarat Model' Jibe, Lists Maha COVID-19 mortality Rate

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday replied to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post that claimed to "expose" the Gujarat model

Manjiri Chitre
Gaurav Bhatia

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday replied to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post that claimed to "expose" the Gujarat model. The BJP spokesperson compared Maharashtra and Gujarat's COVID-19 cases to counter the Congress leader's claim. Taking to Twitter, Bhatia stated that with a 12 crore population, Maharashtra has a total of 32 percent of cases, while Gujarat has a population of seven crores with seven percent of COVID cases. 

Rahul Gandhi 'exposes' Gujarat model

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP-led Gujarat government for having the highest mortality rate in the country saying that their 'Gujarat model was exposed'. According to the data shared by the Congress MP which is sourced from a British publication, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Gujarat ranks the highest at 6.25 percent which is nearly double the national death rate. 

The other 6 states with the highest mortality rates are--- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Puducherry, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. It is important to know that all 6 are ruled by the Congress party either with the full majority or in coalition. Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had distanced his party from the Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis highlighting that there was a difference between 'running' and 'supporting a government'.

