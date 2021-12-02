Gaurav Gogoi Attacks Centre Over Omicron Scare, Questions Govt's COVID Preparedness

With the discussion over the Omicron variant underway in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched an attack at the Centre, blaming it for being 'insensitive' and 'ill-prepared' in tackling the virus. The Assam MP alleged that even after the nation had reeled under two deadly waves of COVID, the Centre had been 'cruel' towards its citizens and had only added to its burdens by increasing fuel prices.

"People who have elected you, have expectations that when a pandemic comes and they go to hospitals, adequate treatment is given to them. They hoped that when they would go to PM's government hospitals, they would get beds, medicines, oxygen. But what happened? Ventilators, Oxygen were in such shortage that you had to beg other nations for them. Was this your preparedness? Did the first wave in 2020 not make you aware that you should have had everything ready by 2021? In Ma Ganga, dead bodies were floating," said Gaurav Gogoi.

"I want to praise the citizens of the nation. They had the power to tide over these times. At this time, the government turned out to be so cruel. They gave people rising prices in fuel, LPG, and diesel. Was this the right time to do this? I feel upset that today we have to discuss COVID again. Even when Omicron is here, you are telling people, there is no need to be afraid. You have to tell people to be careful once again. PM has said this, but I have not heard BJP Ministers telling people to be careful," he added.

Omicron discussed in Parliament

A discussion on the new COVID variant 'Omicron' was held in the Lok Sabha under Rule 193 on Thursday. The variant has already been addressed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya before the Rajya Sabha. During the Question Hour session on Tuesday, the Health Minister stated that no case of Omicron had been reported in the country as of November 30. Further, he backed the country's preparedness and assured that medical infrastructure was 'ready to tackle the highly transmissible variant'.

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. So far, India has not detected any cases of Omicron but it has increased surveillance both at a national and state level. Screenings at airports have been ramped up and eleven countries have been placed in the 'at risk' category.