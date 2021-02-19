Gaurav Gogoi Not 'interested In Becoming CM'; Asserts 'Cong Will Win 101 Seats' In Assam

With the Assembly Elections inching closer in Assam, the Congress has intensified its campaign in the poll-bound state aiming to dethrone the ruling administration led by CM Sabrananda Sonowal. On Friday, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi took part in a Bus Yatra through the streets of Guwahati, in a bid to mobilize support for the grand alliance comprising of the Congress and the Left. During his campaigning in Assam's capital, Gogoi remembered the legacy of his late father and former CM Tarun Gogoi and also exuded confidence in the Congress-led alliance to secure more than 101 seats in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, Gaurav Gogoi elaborated on the party's extensive campaign and highlighted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is the most prominent issue in poll-bound Assam. Reiterating the Congress' stand against the CAA, Gogoi stated that the party will collect nearly 50 lakh gamosas (traditional Assamese clothing) and build a grand memorial to pay respect to those who lost their lives during the agitation against the CAA.

"Close to 50 lac gamosas will be collected from across Assam and we have promised that in the future when our government comes to power, we will build this grand memorial in Guwahati paying our respect to 5 martyrs who lost their lives during the CAA agitation. CAA has united Assam like nothing," Gaurav Gogoi told Republic TV.

'Confident of getting 101 seats'

Speaking on the manifesto of the Congress party, which is yet to be released, Gogoi said that it will reflect the 'reality' and comprise of 'practical promises'. Elaborating further on Congress' agenda for the elections, he added, "People's issues are the CAA, rising unemployment, corruption under Sonowal, the inflation, floods and erosion - those are the issues and if the Congress ignores it, it will damage our party. We are confident of getting 101 seats." Significantly, Gogoi also claimed that he is not interested in being the chief ministerial candidate of the grand alliance and just wants to work for the people of Assam.

All their attempts at disrupting the peace in Assam will be met with strength & resolve!

Assam will not bow down to tyranny!



No CAA ❌ in Assam!#MyAntiCAAGamosa#AxomBasaonAhok pic.twitter.com/tO5CvMHXLj — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 19, 2021

To battle the ruling BJP in Assam, the Congress has teamed up with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) for the upcoming Assembly polls. A regional party, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, led by newly-formed Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will also be part of the Opposition alliance. The tenure of the present 126-member House ends on May 31 and Assembly elections are due in April-May this year.

"In upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Congress, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and AGM will fight together to oust BJP. We will keep our doors open for other regional and anti-BJP parties to join us. The Congress has taken the lead to oust all communal forces in the best interest of the nation," Ripun Bora, President, Assam Congress had said.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP remains undeterred by the formation of the grand alliance led by Congress and is confident of returning to power. Party spokesperson Roopam Goswami termed the "three Cs – Congress, communists and communal (AIUDF) an unholy alliance." He claimed that Congress and AIUDF had secret understandings in previous polls and voters in Assam had rejected them. This time too, the voters would reject the official alliance and repose faith in the BJP, Goswami added.

