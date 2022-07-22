Gautam Gambhir Attacks Delhi Govt's Liquor Policy; 'AAP Doesn't Care About Common People'

BJP's Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi. The BJP MP alleged that the AAP in Delhi is of 'thekedars' (contractors), the following allegation comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22.

Gambhir further said that questions are being raised over the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance. Taking a jibe at AAP, Gambhir stated that one minister of AAP is already in jail and soon another minister will land up behind the barracks.

Gambhir said, "AAP is govt of thekedars on Delhi LG orders CBI probe into alleged violation of excise duty. One minister is in jail, next Minister will soon go. AAP doesn't care about common people. They just want money. Questions are being raised over Kejriwal's model of governance."

AAP's liquor policy under scanner

The CBI should look into the 2021–2022 excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, according to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. This policy, which was implemented on November 17 last year, involved giving private bidders retail licences for 849 vends spread throughout 32 zones of the city.

However, numerous liquor stores were closed by the Municipal Corporation since they were situated in Delhi's non-conforming areas, preventing them from opening. Both the BJP and the Congress opposed this strategy and complained to the L-G as well.

AAP calls it political vendetta

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed during a news conference that the CBI investigation was an effort to unjustly accuse Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The Excise department is under the direction of the latter. He claimed that the BJP was abusing the government's investigative agencies because it was envious of Kejriwal's rising popularity.

Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "There will be an attempt to stall every work of the Delhi government. CBI, ED and Income Tax investigations will be initiated against every Delhi Minister. It is a sad thing for the country that no one will know the name of the country's Education Minister. No one will know who is the Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh. No one will know who is the Education Minister of Jharkhand. Every child will know that the Education Minister of Delhi is Manish Sisodia. That Minister ushered in a revolution in the field of education in the country and is being lauded across the world."

"To implicate the Deputy CM, our LG has recommended a CBI inquiry on the directions of the Centre. It is a matter of shame that people who looted hundreds and thousands of crores fled abroad. Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya fled. The Centre helped them run away. They haven't returned yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said this before- the Centre will try to implicate Manish Sisodia in any matter after Satyendar Jain," he added.