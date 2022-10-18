A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the midst of a heightened probe against them in two different cases, Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir called it 'appalling'. Speaking to the media, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader highlighted how like Mahatma Gandhi, many idolised Bhagat Singh and the comparison invoked hinted at the level they can 'stoop down to'.

"I hope, and this is a personal request to the Chief Minister of Delhi that I have idolised only one man in my life and that is Shaheed Bhagat Singh...Don't stoop down to that level...Yes, he wants to save his party, and he wants to save his position but there are better ways to do that...But comparing two corrupt men (Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain) to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who is not comparable to anyone...," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Arvind Kejriwal invokes Bhagat Singh

On the basis of a 2017-dated FIR, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, prominent AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30.

Thereafter, in August, on the receommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the CBI had registered an FIR in a special court in Delhi against Manish Sisodia and 14 others for alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy. Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of Sisodia on August 19 and opened his locker at a bank in Ghaziabad on August 30. Over a month thereafter, on October 16, he was summoned for interrogation on October 17.