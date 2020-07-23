Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Delhi CM After PWD Officials Skip Urban Development Meet

Continuing his attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday stated that the AAP chief is only focussed on advertisements and not on combating COVID-19. Gambhir also alleged that no PWD official attended the Urban Development Committee meeting on Thursday where the issue of waterlogging in the national capital was discussed. The cricketer-turned-politician has often criticised the Delhi CM for taking credit for the improvement in the COVID situation in Delhi.

Addressing media on Thursday, Gambhir said, "It has been one and a half month since the isolation centre was built in Gandhi Nagar area. However, there are still no efforts for its tie-up with any hospital yet, which would have helped COVID patients. At least, he must do whatever he has in his hands and provide permission."

Today CM @ArvindKejriwal demonstrated his seriousness towards Delhi



PWD did not SHOW UP at Urban Dev meeting where accountability for Delhi’s water logging & death of person was to be fixed



Now will anyone question advetiser-in-chief who runs away frm actual debate? Pathetic! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 23, 2020

He also added, "Why the government is focussed on advertisements even now when entire money should be for Delhities. Every channel shows your ad on plasma donation every minute. The Delhi government has data. It can call up individually and request to donate plasma."

The COVID crisis in Delhi has improved immensely since June as the national capital now tops the list of recovery rate when compared with states across the country. The recovery rate in Delhi has shot up to 84% according to the Health Ministry. It has 14954 active cases at present and has reported 126323 cases of COVID-19 till date. Delhi has also witnessed 3719 deaths due to Coronavirus till date.

Earlier, the East Delhi MP had also questioned the AAP government's prediction of 5.5 lakh COVID cases by the end of July and if the claim was just to create 'panic and blackmail' Centre for help.

After the LG overruled Delhi government's order of providing COVID treatment only to residents in the national capital, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had predicted an overload in cases and an estimated increase to almost 5.5 lakh cases by end of July. However, after the Central government intervened to take charge, Home Minister Amit Shah who has been at the helm in Delhi, refuted the prediction and assured improvement in the emerging crisis in the national capital.

