Gautam Gambhir Lists 5 Measures To Battle Coronavirus; Urges CM Kejriwal To Implement

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to undertake five measures amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak which includes capping of COVID-19 treatment charges by private hospitals and allowing Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) to set up isolation rooms.

On Twitter, the BJP leader pointed out his five measures — capping of COVID-19 treatment charges by private hospitals, using Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) halls and care centres for quarantining patients, allowing RWAs to set up isolation rooms, using private-run ambulances for poor patients and strict action for mishandling of dead bodies — to "Save Delhi".

Urge Delhi CM to implement these NOW to SAVE DELHI!



1. Cap COVID treatment charges by Pvt Hospitals



2. Use MCD Halls & Care Centres for quarantining



3. Allow RWAs to set up isolation rooms



4. Have pvt ambulances for poor patients



5. Strict action for mishandling dead bodies — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 13, 2020

Delhi COVID-19 outbreak

The national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city closer to the 39,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease to 1,271, authorities said. It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases, the highest single-day spike here.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases, it said.

Community transmission in Delhi?

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had informed that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in Delhi; however, it is now up to the Centre to make an official declaration about it. With its rising fatality rate and cases, the Delhi government has forecast 5.5 lakh cases in the capital by July 31. On the other hand, the ICMR has ruled out community transmission in India.

