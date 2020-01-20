Gautam Gambhir: 'Making Delhi Like London, Paris Is Not Achievable'

Taking on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claims of completing all his poll promises in the last term BJP MP Gautam Gambhir opined, making Delhi like London is not achievable and it was a false promise. He said the National Capital Region (NCR) will be a safer place to live if BJP comes to power. Gambhir further stated BJP does not make any false promises.

Gautam Gambhir on Delhi elections

Talking about the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, “Making Delhi like London, Paris is not achievable. Those were false promises and for making people fool. We will only promise what we can deliver. We will not make false promises. In the last five years, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal has betrayed the people. Arvind Kejriwal promised so many things such as schools, colleges, universities, clean water and buses but he has not been able to deliver anything.”

Read: Gautam Gambhir lifts the lid over Justin Langer roasting him for his technique in 2015

Furthermore, Gautam Gambhir exuded confidence in BJP’s performance and said BJP will perform well in the upcoming elections as it has fielded 'very good candidates'. "I am very happy that we have got some very good candidates. We have got Rajkumar Dhillon, Ravi Negi. I am sure they will do a very good job. They will perform really well for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” added Gambhir.

Read: 'Hypocrite!': AAP attacks Gautam Gambhir directly, demands he give up his MP entitlements

Gautam Gambhir on violence during protests

Responding to the questions on recent incidents in Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Gautam Gambhir said, "I have been a very strong believer that it is fine to protest. In a democracy, you can protest but there should not be any violence. There is no place for violence”.

Read: 'Jhootliwal!!': Gautam Gambhir coins new name for Delhi CM Kejriwal, explains why

Speaking about the politicisation of protests, Gambhir added, “You should never do protest on the shoulders of youth. Youth is the future of the country and you should not make it political as well. Using youth for your own political benefit is very dangerous”. The voting for the assembly polls in Delhi is set to happen on February 8 while the results will be announced on Feb 11.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Gautam Gambhir mocks Steve Smith's comparison with Virat Kohli in ODI cricket