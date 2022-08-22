Gautam Gambhir Mocks Sisodia For 'offering Himself CM Post'; 'Contest In Patparganj Again'

Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir, referring to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia 'as someone who offered himself the Chief Minister's post', challenged him to fight the Assembly Elections in 2025 from Patparganj on Monday. Gambhir, who is the MP from Patparganj, the constituency from which Sisodia is an MLA, warned him against 'running away' in a tweet posted on his official account.

The last Assembly Elections was a neck-to-neck affair between Sisodia, from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Ravinder Singh Negi, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sisodia had received 69,652 votes and defeated Negi by 3,391 votes.

खुद को ही मुख्यमंत्री पद के ऑफर देने वाले को मैं ये कहना चाहता हूँ की अगला चुनाव पटपड़गंज से ही लड़ना, भाग मत जाना! #CorruptMustBeJailed — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 22, 2022

Manish Sisodia's BJP offered CM post' claim

The CBI registered an FIR in the Delhi Excise Policy case and named Manish Sisodia, who is in charge of the Excise Department, as accused number 1. The FIR was filed after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022.

Claiming that he would be arrested any minute, Sisodia in a tweet on Monday said that he had received BJP's message to break AAP and join BJP, in return for having all the CBI and ED cases against him closed. Fast forward 5 hours, with a fresh claim of Chief Ministership being offered to him, Sisodia wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal Sir is my political mentor, I will never betray him. I did not come to become CM, my dream is - every child of the country should get a good education, and only then India will not become 1 country. Only Kejriwal ji can do this work in the whole country."

AAP leaders, on the condition of anonymity, told Republic that they have audio proof of the BJP making the offer to Sisodia. In an exclusive with the channel, BJP leader RP Singh said that 'it would be good that the AAP makes the audio public, the number and the name of the person public'.